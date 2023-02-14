Alcoy / Alcoi, Alicante

  5 beds

  3 baths

€ 294,000

5 bedroom Villa for sale in Alcoy / Alcoi with garage - € 294,000

Beautiful villa for sale surrounded by nature. The villa is located in a privileged area, between two natural parks. Beautiful mountain views. Very quiet but not isolated. Just 5 minutes from Alcoy. Alcoy is a beautiful city of about 60,000 inhabitants where you can find all the services you need. The property is distributed over two floors, the first or main floor has a spacious and bright American kitchen, with two exits to two terraces. Fully equipped 22m2. 50m2 dining room with access to the terrace. Pellet stove. 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms. The ground floor is an independent apartment…. See full property details

