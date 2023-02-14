THIS week will see a return to milder temperatures and weather conditions in Malaga.

The yellow weather alert for coastal phenomena will, however, remain in force today, Tuesday February 14.

Blustery winds and waves several metres high will be the main feature for today in Malaga, but as of tomorrow, Wednesday, the weather conditions will return to the norm for the season with an expected rise in the temperatures.

In the capital of the Costa del Sol, the maximum temperatures will be between 18-19ºC, with lows between 12-14ºC.

Inland Malaga will also see a gradual rise in temperatures, with highs of 18ºC and lows of 7ºC expected as the week progresses.

According to Spain’s Met office, AEMET, a new calima is also forecast to blanket Malaga province this week.

Fortunately, an episode as virulent as the one that happened last year is not expected.

So though the Saharan dust will once again tinge Malaga’s sky in mild orange dust, at most it will cause a slight turbidity in the atmosphere.

READ MORE:





