Entering Spain is about to become a lot less of a hassle as new security scanners are set to be trialled that will remove the need for passengers to empty their bags.

The new technology will be able to analyse luggage without the need for passengers to remove liquids or electronics, according to Spain’s airport operator, Aena.

The scanners will use X-rays, called EDSCB (Automated Explosive Detection System for Cabin Baggage), to generate 3D images of suitcases, enabling inspectors to see what’s inside bags without the onerous need to remove laptops or toiletries.

The €188 million investment will allow passengers to carry any type of bottle or container, eliminating the current 100ml limit.

In a bonanza of good news for travellers to Spain, Aena have also said they will introduce automated lines for the management of hand luggage, capable of distinguishing between suspect and non-suspect bags.

However, the good news is tempered by the fact that the new system isn’t expected to be operational until the end of 2023 or early 2024.

It will first be trialled in Madrid-Barajas and El Prat airports, followed by Palma de Mallorca.

The company plans to bid on several contracts this year for the purchase of the new equipment.

READ MORE: