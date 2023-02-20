A MIDDLE aged German couple’s pleasant hike turned into a nightmare after they got lost in the Mallorcan wilderness.

The couple, both 58, had set out to trek the Na Mora gorge on February 15, but they had made some rookie errors that would put them in peril.

Without phone coverage, the couple were unable to call emergency services or alert anyone once they lost the path and darkness started to loom.

When they failed to return to their hotel in the town of Puerto de Soller, the Civil Guard’s Mountain Rescue Specialists were quickly alerted.

The couple were forced to spend the night in the gorge without adequate shelter, clothing or equipment.

However, they were soon located and rescued the following day in good health, where they were provided with water and warm clothing.

They were then airlifted to safety by a helicopter and a two-cycle crane.

