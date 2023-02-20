A huge batch of luxury American automobiles stolen in the USA have been recovered from the Port of Algeciras.

Authorities uncovered 24 high-end cars, including a Dodge Challenger, a Jeep Wagoneer and a Ford Raptor valued at €2 million in January.

Under the catchily-titled ‘Operation American Stuff’, investigators noticed an increase in the illicit traffic of high-end vehicles from the United States through shipping containers.

This led to the Civil Guard and the Tax Agency stepping up their control, identification, and inspection of containers coming to or passing through the Algeciras container terminal.

Los robaban en #USA y los traían por barco en contendores a Algeciras para venderlos en España.

24 vehículos que retornarán a su país de origen tras una operación conjunta de #GuardiaCivil y la #AgenciaTributaria

The agents confirmed that the vehicles had been stolen in the United States, and the authorities are working together to continue the investigations.

