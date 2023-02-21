THE Museo Carmen Thyssen Malaga is organising a programme of guided tours in conjunction with Andalucia Day, February 28.

Andalucia will be interpreted through a selection of works in the Museum’s Permanent Collection that will transport the visitor to 19th-century Andalucia through landscapes, festivals, traditions and scenes of everyday life in the streets and courtyards of that era.

The museum’s permanent collection is regarded as one of the country’s best examples of Spanish and Andalucian painting from the 19th and early 20th centuries.

The museum has organised four guided tours to explore masterpieces such as Feria de Cordoba (1899-1900), by Julio Romero de Torres; Puerto de Malaga (Manuel Barrón, 1847) and On the Torrijos Pilgrimage (Gonzalo Bilbao, c. 1915) among others.

The guided tours will take place at 12 noon, 1 pm and at 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm, with a maximum capacity of 16 people.

Those interested can register at the museum’s ticket office on the day of the activity.

In addition, the free opening of the museum on Andalucia Day will coincide with the final stretch of the temporary exhibition Belgian Art, which can also be visitied for free on February 28.

