JET2.COM, the UK’s third largest airline, continues to strengthen its commitment to the Costa del Sol market.

The British low-cost leisure airline has reported that they will offer more than 360,000 seats on its flights to Malaga this summer—15,000 more seats compared to last year.

This 4% increase in seats positions Malaga-Costa del Sol as the fourth airport in Spain, out of the 13 served by Jet2.com, in terms of passenger volume for the airline.

Direct flights to Malaga will be offered by Jet2.com from each of its ten bases in the UK: Leeds, Manchester, London-Stansted, Newcastle, Birmingham, East Midlands, Belfast, Glasgow, Edinburgh and, new for this summer, Bristol.

The airline will reach a peak of 63 flights per week.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of operations between the British leisure airline and Malaga airport. A journey which began with a flight from Leeds to Malaga.

Twenty years on, the company continues to expand its operations together with its associated tour operator, Jet2holidays, created in 2007.

In fact, in 2017, Jet2holidays became the largest tour operator from the United Kingdom to Spain.

