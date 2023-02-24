ONE of the most beautiful spring sights in Spain is the cherry blossoms and Malaga can boast one of the most beautiful cherry blossom tree fields in Spain.

The prestigious Condé Nast Traveler magazine has recently reviewed and selected the must-see cherry blossoms in Spain this spring, with Malaga included in the list.

Specifically the cherry trees grown in Alfarnate, a small white town in the Axarquia (about 50 km from Malaga).

Alfarnate, which has its own Cherry Blossom Festival ‘Sakura’, has been highlighted as the perfect spot to contemplate cherry blossoms between late March and early April.

The small village of Alfarnate, home to just 1,300 people, produces an average of 60,000 kilos of cherries a year.

Some fifty hectares in the area turn pink as the cherry blossoms bloom in Spring; a stunning natural spectacle that has been compared to one of Japan’s most iconic images, the hanami, by Condé Nast Traveler.

Other must-see blossoms in Spain are:

La Ribera en Flor (Ribera del Ebro); Cherry blossom in the Tiétar valley (Ávila), Cherry blossom in the Vall de Gallinera (Alicante), Cherry blossom in Corullón (León), Cherry blossom in Sierra Mágina (Jaén), Plum blossom day in Nalda (La Rioja), Almond blossom in Mallorca, Camellia Route in Galicia, Almond Blossom Festival in Tejeda (Gran Canaria), Cherry Blossom in Caderechas (Burgos), Poppies in Montalbán Castle (Toledo), Almond trees in blossom in Guadalest (Alicante), Japanese plum blossom in the Pazo de Faramello (A Coruña), Almond tree festival in La Fregeneda (Salamanca), Peach blossom in Aitona (Lleida), Blossoming of the peach trees in the Sierra de Gredos, Almond trees in the Quinta de los Molinos park (Madrid), Apple trees in the Comarca de la Sidra (Asturias), Orange blossom in Seville, Cherry Blossom Festival of National Tourist Interest in the Jerte Valley (Extremadura), Cieza, land of peach trees (Murcia), Walk ‘In the Almond Blossom’, Ayerbe (Huesca), Poppies in the pastures of Extremadura, Yellow Lily in the Aiguamolls de l’Empordà Natural Park and the Ruta del Sol in Cordoba and Seville.





READ MORE: