A Harry Potter movie star will join a festival in Malaga which celebrates geek culture next weekend.

FreakCon 2023, which takes place on March 4-5 at the city’s congress and exhibition centre, will feature well-known guest Mark Williams.

He played Mr Weasley in the Harry Potter films, and will be joined b y German performer and cosplayer Maul, who has millions of followers around the world on his social networks.

There will be another 30 more renowned professionals such as Defreds, Elesky, Rey Enigma, Minerva McGonacat, Strip Marvel, Pedrita Parker, Jordi Cruz, 72 Kilos and more.

They will all pass through the centre’s two auditoriums in a new space called FreakCon Forum.

The festival will be divided into more than 40 spaces, with a traditional Artisit’s Alley and the Artisan’s zone with about a hundred creators from across the globe selling their handmade products.

There will also be a chess zone where tournaments will be held, as well as a workshop zone with kpop and cosplay, and a tattoo zone.

Festival vice president Manuel Marmolejo said it would be ‘the most ambitious edition of FreakCon’.

“It is one of the events that brings the most people to the exhibition centre,” he said.

“Projects like this are important to excite young people who want their future in this sector, this year’s festival is going to be huge.”

READ MORE: