THE FAMILY of missing British rugby player Levi Davis has broken ties with the private investigation firm that has been on the trail of the X-Factor: Celebrity star after his disappearance in Barcelona in October of last year.

Davis was last seen leaving The Old Irish Pub on Barcelona’s popular La Rambla boulevard on October 29. Since then, the firm led by private detective Gavin Burrows, Line of Inquiry, has floated a number of theories, including that he had a €100,000 debt or that he has been kidnapped by the Somali mafia.

Earlier this week, however, the ruby player’s mother, Julie Davis, released a statement to the Daily Mail in which she stated that the authorities in the Catalan capital were investigating whether he could have fallen into the sea at the city’s port on October 30.

‘Following a meeting with the Spanish Police on Wednesday March 1 and contrary to the false and distressing stories being published in some of the newspapers, the facts are as follows,’ the statement reads.

‘Gang involvement is NOT being considered or investigated at this time as their focus is on facts and concrete evidence including where he was last seen, telephone calls he made, apps he used and people he may have arranged to meet,’ it continues.

Julie Davis made clear that the investigation was a missing persons case, and that, contrary to claims by Burrows’ firm, ‘there is not and never has been an imminent arrest’.

There were reports of a man seen in the water by the port on October 30, and this is also where Davis’s passport was found.

‘While we are grateful to private investigator Gavin Burrows and his team for the work they have done, we have asked that he now leave this matter with the legal authorities,’ Julie Davis added.

As part of their investigations, Line of Inquiry found and released a 15-minute video in which Davis explains that he was being blackmailed, alleging that he was filmed performing sex acts after having been drugged.

According to the Daily Mail, Gavin Burrows said last month that he was not convinced that this blackmail was related to his disappearance, but that it needed to be investigated by the authorities.

