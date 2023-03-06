4 bedroom Apartment for sale in El Faro with pool garage - € 430,000

El Faro, Málaga 4 beds 2 baths € 430,000

Beautiful four bedroom triplex penthouse in the gated community Wyndham Resorts, Mijas Costa. The urbanization offers a well maintained swimming pool area with a smaller kids pool and is just a short walk to the beach and a 20 minute drive to Marbella. The property on the entrance level has an open plan living, dining and kitchen area with access to a private terrace with beautiful sea views; guest bedroom; and a guest bathroom. The second floor has two guest bedrooms, both with access to a private terrace, enclosed with glass curtains and an equipped kitchen; and a guest bathroom. The third…