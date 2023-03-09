2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Ca'n Picafort with garage - € 240,000

Ca'n Picafort, Majorca 2 beds 1 baths € 240,000

This well-kept 65m2 apartment is in a prime location only a few hundred metres from the beaches of Can Picafort, an ideal base for exploring the pretty northern coasts of Mallorca. This bright and cosy ground floor apartment has two bedrooms and 1 bathroom, with an open living-cum-kitchen area, with fitted appliances. The highlight of this property is the 15m2 terrace, the ideal setting to enjoy the Mallorcan evenings with family or friends. The property also benefits from air conditioning (hot/cold) and a communal parking with 2 spaces. Its idyllic location, enhancing your feeling of comfort… See full property details