ALIEXPRESS, an Alibaba subsidiary, is due to open its first physical store on the Costa del Sol this Saturday, March 11.

The so-called ‘Chinese Amazon’ will open an outlet in the city’s Plaza Mayor shopping centre on Saturday as part of the brand’s expansion plans in Spain.

After Madrid, Sevilla, Granada, among others, the brand has now turned its focus on the Costa del Sol where it will offer its customers products for children, cooking and sports.

Under the slogan ‘If you can imagine it, it’s on AliExpress’, it will also offer a wide variety from prominent brands, especially in technology such as Xiaomi or Huawei, both Chinese, or others such as the Spanish company Cecotec or giants like Apple or Samsung as well as Star Wars, Marvel, Disney and Harry Potter items too.

The new shop will replace Xiaomi in the shopping area of the centre, next to Mediamarkt.

The Chinese online retailer has operated physical stores in Spain since 2019. It currently has eight establishments nationwide.

