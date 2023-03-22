3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Bendinat with pool garage - € 650,000

Bendinat, Majorca 3 beds 2 baths € 650,000

FOR SALE! SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT APARTMENT of 120 m2 + 20 m2 of terrace in an EXCLUSIVE RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX in Bendinat. It consists of 3 double bedrooms and 2 complete bathrooms (1 en suite). Spacious individual kitchen, fully equipped and adjacent utility room. Large living room with access to the terrace, also accessible from the kitchen. Equipped with air conditioning h/c, gas central heating, pvc windows with double glazing, shutters, fitted wardrobes, ceramic floors. GARAGE SPACE AND STORAGE ROOM INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. The property is located in an EXCLUSIVE RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX in Bendinat… See full property details