SPANISH players from Barca and Real Madrid have been kept apart at training for the national team after a testy El Clasico match this weekend.

The big match, which the Catalans won 2-1 with a late winner, saw an explosive flashpoint when young Barca star Gavi appeared to take out Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos off the ball.

The rising Catalan midfield maestro is viewed as an heir to Xavi and Iniesta for the Blaugrana, but his volatile temper has strained relations between players in the Spain squad.

El Chiringuito reported that during Spain training yesterday, the players from Barca and Madrid trained in separate parts of the field and did not crossover or interact.

Ceballos and Gavi have history, with a video clip from an El Clasico match three weeks ago showing the Madrid man pulling the hair of the 18-year-old prodigy.

Gavi (FC Barcelona) duels for the ball against Mendy (Real Madrid CF) during La Liga football match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF, at Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on March 19, 2023. Foto: Siu Wu.

Tensions between Barca and Madrid stars in Spain squads of the past threatened to derail the team’s incredible success between 2008 and 2012 and squad harmony in subsequent years.

Club captains Xavi Hernandez and Iker Castillas were ultimately able to settle the differences for the good of the team in that situation.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has reportedly ordered his new generation to settle their differences.

Ceballos told Marca: “It’s all working out. We have discussed it. Everything that happens on the pitch stays there.

“We have to go in the same direction. If the good atmosphere and good vibes aren’t there, I’m not going to run for him on the pitch and he’s not going to run for me.

“This must be put to one side. We share the same position. Now we are partners.”

Spain have a European Championship qualifier against Norway – who will be without goal machine Erling Haaland – on Saturday.

It will be their first competitive match since being dumped out of the World Cup by Morocco in December.

