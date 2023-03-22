THE Port of Malaga will be a home port for the leading cruise company in Europe, Costa Cruceros, during key months in the upcoming high season.

Costa has the largest and most modern fleet of all European cruise operators and will operate different itineraries from the city of Malaga in May, June and September.

New itineraries departing from Malaga will have destinations in the Mediterranean, the Atlantic and will even reach the Canary Islands.

Costa ships departing from Malaga will allow passengers to discover Arrecife (Lanzarote), Puerto del Rosario (Fuerteventura), Las Palmas (Gran Canaria) and Santa Cruz de Tenerife, with long stopovers of nine hours or more.

After the tour of the Canary Islands, the Costa Fortuna will head for Funchal in Madeira and then visit Barcelona, Marseille, Savona and Rome, finally returning to Malaga.

In the peak of summer, from June 24 to August 19, the Costa Fortuna will offer an unprecedented itinerary that includes one of the most popular destinations in the Mediterranean: the Greek Islands.

This itinerary will, however, depart from Barcelona and includes Marseille, Savona, Civitavecchia/Rome, Messina, the incredible Greek islands: Crete (with a stopover in Heraklion), Rhodes, Mykonos, Santorini, Kefalonia (with a stopover in Argostoli), and Palma de Mallorca, in the Balearic Islands.

