MALAGA has been shortlisted as one of the five finalists to opt for the European Youth Capital 2026 award.

This is an annual award given to a city that demonstrates a strong commitment to the development and participation of young people in society.

After receiving applications from 13 European cities, the European Youth Capital independent jury has shortlisted the final five finalists, including Malaga.

Malaga is the only Spanish city and passes to the final round where it will compete with Sarajevo (Bosnia Herzegovina), Tromso (Norway), Izmir (Turkey) and Vila do Conde (Portugal).

Now the shortlisted cities will have to submit, before June 5 2023, a more detailed application outlining an extensive programme of youth-related cultural, social and political events and activities.

The finalists will then receive further recommendations on their detailed applications from the independent jury and a focus group.

Finally, the five cities which have made the cut, will have to re-submit their final and updated applications before September 25 2023.

The winner will be chosen and revealed at the European Youth Capital Award Ceremony in November 2023.

The Malaga proposal aspires to be a benchmark for youth policies in the urban era, giving prominence to the active participation of young people individually or through associations.

In addition, it wants to take advantage of its status as a nexus between Europe and North Africa to help empower youth initiatives.

From now on, the City Council opens a collaborative process to which all Spanish youth organisations can join in order to culminate a candidacy capable of achieving, for the first time, that a Spanish city is elected European Youth Capital.

Being named the European Youth Capital has a lot of benefits for a city, including boosting the city’s reputation and attracting tourists and companies, while also inspiring other towns to invest in the development of their own young citizens.

