THE Carmen Thyssen Museum is celebrating its twelfth anniversary today Friday, March 24, with a free open day.

Visitors will have the opportunity to visit both the permanent collection, which, with its more than 250 works, is one of the most important collections of Spanish and Andalucian painting from the 19th and early 20th centuries, and the two temporary exhibitions that have recently opened: ‘Street Life. Lisette Model and Helen Lewitt in New York’ and ‘Luis Feito. Painting itself’.

The first of these temporary exhibitions brings together some twenty snapshots of two contemporary artists with shared interests and values; two influential women and pioneers of American Street Photography in the 1940s.

The second temporary exhibition, on display until June 11 and held in the museum’s Sala Noble (Grand Hall), is a selection of the most personal and intimate work of Luis Feito (1929-2021).



This exhibition brings together nine impressive works that the painter himself had kept for more than sixty years in his own private collection and showcase his extraordinary creative universe within Spanish abstraction.

The opening hours will be per usual at the Museo Carmen Thyssen Malaga, from 10am to 8pm without interruption, according to the museum.

The Carmen Thyssen Museum itself, together with the Picasso Museum Malaga and the CAC (Centre for Contemporary Art), forms a fundamental part of Malaga’s art and culture scene.

The Museum, set in the heart of Malaga’s historic centre, is housed in a 16th century building that was home to nobility, reformed and enlarged in the 18th century by the Villalon family.

The Museum covers a total area of 7,147 square metres, of which 5,185 are for display purposes.

For more information: https://www.carmenthyssenmalaga.org/en/

