3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Cas Catala with pool - € 525,000

Cas Catala, Majorca 3 beds 2 baths € 525,000

FOR SALE!!! Wonderful GROUND FLOOR of 105 m2 + 30 m2 of terrace + 40 m2 of private garden in LUXURY COMPLEX OF BENDINAT GOLF. It consists of 3 bedrooms (2 doubles and 1 single) and 2 complete bathrooms (1 en suite). Fully equipped individual kitchen with adjoining utility room. Large living room with access to the terrace and private garden, with independent access. From the master bedroom you can also access the terrace. Equipped with air conditioning h / c, marble floors, pvc windows with double glazing, fitted wardrobes in all bedrooms, blinds, elevator. EXCLUSIVE COMPLEX of Bendinat Golf,… See full property details