Mojácar, Almería

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 118,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Mojacar - € 118,000

Apartment with 83 m² built, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms, 0 Toilets, Good condition, Outward… See full property details

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.