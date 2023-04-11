COLOMBIAN cafe chain Juan Valdez will be opening a ‘flagship’ shop in Madrid as part of its plans to open over 100 outlets across Spain by 2027.

The coffee retailer will open its new store in Madrid’s 36-storey Torre Caleido skyscraper next month.

It already has four Juan Valdez Express stores in Madrid’s La Gavia, El Ferial, Príncipe Pío and Plenilunio shopping centres, primarily catering for take-away customers.

However, the new flagship store will feature indoor and outdoor seating alongside a retail space and it will also offer a coffee-based cocktail menu during the evening.

The announcement is the next stage of Juan Valdez’s growth plan in Spain, which the chain views as a key market for further European expansion.

In May 2022 it announced plans to open more than 100 stores in Spain over the next five years via franchise partner La Hermosita.

It is expected to open outlets in Malaga, Sevilla, Barcelona and the Canary Islands by the end of the year.

Raul Armengol, General Director of Juan Valdez in Spain said: “The opening in Torre Caleido intends to mark the new course of the brand in our territory by inaugurating a new line of commercial premises that represent the true love that the brand feels for its product and for the hundreds of thousands of Colombian families who give true meaning to the Juan Valdez project.”

“It is the best opportunity for the Spanish customer to enjoy a coffee with a truly special and sustainable origin,” he added.

Juan Valdez operates 357 stores in Colombia and around 180 outlets in 15 international markets including Australia, the United States, Ecuador, and Chile.

