THIRSTY wild boars are coming down from dry hills to visit residential areas of Denia to quench their thirst in swimming pools

The plague of wild boars is a regular problem as they walk from Segaria or the Marjal de Pego-Oliva to the Denia urbanisations, with no solution found to the issue.

Several boars have been spotted visiting the Costa Calma urbanisation adjoining l’Almadrava beach over the last few days.

A pair of them appeared on Sunday evening and entered a community garden where they started digging holes.

They entered via a nearby ravine and broke through the urbanisation fence.

Having had a drink thanks to a community swimming pool, they went on their merry way.

One resident told the Levante newspaper: “In the 38 years that we have lived here we have never seen any boars.”

A neighbour commented that it seemed ‘strange’ that the boars are coming now as opposed to when the area is relatively quiet.

Another resident who has a young son said she was scared because the community garden gave her a sense of security.

Further south last June, a 67-year-old woman was bitten in the leg by a wild boar at Albir beach after it suddenly appeared out of the sea.

Road accidents involving boars happen from time to time on rural roads in parts of Alicante and Valencia provinces- especially at night when motorists are surprised by their appearance.

In January 2022, Oliva in Valencia province became the first town in Spain to pay hunters €3,000 to shoot wild boars, while the Murcia region declared a ‘hunting emergency’ allowing a temporary cull of the animal.

