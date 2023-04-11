BRIAN Berney from C2C Properties is passionate about regulation in the real estate industry and concerned that the vast majority of real estate agents on the Costa del Sol are not members of any professional bodies or affiliated with the Official College of Real Estate Agents.

He explains: “Not all agents are registered, as it is not required by law, but we’d highly recommend that buyers take care and make sure they are represented by a licenced agent. The Official College of Real Estate Agents protects buyers, as it ensures the agent has civil liability insurance, carries out continuous training and is subject to their Code of Ethics.

Before selecting an agent ask them which associations they are part of, and ask for their membership number to ensure that they are regulated and you are protected.

C2C Properties are regulated by Royal decree 1294/2007 and are members of the API and AIPP. This means that our team are qualified real estate professionals registered with and recognised by the Consejo General de los Colegios Oficiales de Agentes de la Propiedad Inmobiliaria de España – the body which regulates the real estate market in Spain (membership number 29096122107C).

We’re also members of the Association of International Property Professionals (AIPP). As members of the AIPP, we have been vetted and approved, and we have voluntarily committed ourselves to industry regulation. We’re here to help buyers and sellers in Manilva, Sabinillas, Casares and Duquesa with their property journey.”

Find out more at www.c2cproperty.com