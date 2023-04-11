FIVE PEOPLE have been arrested and eight victims of sexual exploitation freed after raids on four addresses in Valencia province.

The Policia Nacional discovered the women were badly treated in two flats located in Alzira and Xativa.

Drugs, €72,025 in cash, and four mobile phones were removed by officers during the operation.

The criminal gang recruited non-Spanish women living illegally in the country through online adverts promising good financial rewards if they worked as prostitutes.

They were offered places in the flats that doubled as brothels with their cramped bedrooms consisting of bunk beds or mattresses on the floor, with no wardrobes to store their clothes and property in.

Other rooms were reserved exclusively for sex clients with the sex workers forced to hand over half of their earnings to their exploiters.

The women were fined if they refused to do what customers wanted and had to be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The female gang leader controlled the time spent with each individual client and told her workers how to dress for each visitor.

All of the sessions were recorded on video and the victims had to keep a log of time spent with the clients and were encouraged to sell drugs to them.

Special ‘drugs and sex’ parties were also held with clients able to make electronic bank payments for services rendered.

READ MORE: