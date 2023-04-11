AFTER a pleasant sunny and dry Easter in the Valencian Community, a one-day taste of high summer is predicted to reach parts of the region on Wednesday.

State weather forecaster Aemet says temperatures could leap up to 34 degrees in some areas.

Values will then fall by up to 12 degrees on Thursday with an outside chance of weak frosts in some inland areas.

The weather will then stay steady up to and including the weekend, with no sight of some much needed rain.

Wednesday will be mainly sunny with a sharp rise in temperatures in Valencia City from a Tuesday high of 20 degrees to an average of 32 degrees- perhaps even higher in some districts.

Overnight values will be around 13 degrees.

Further north, Castello de la Plana is expected to hit 28 degrees with Aemet issuing a yellow warning about strong gusts of wind reaching 90 km/h in parts of Castellon province on Wednesday evening.

Benidorm’s predicted Wednesday temperature high is a more modest 25 degrees, while Torrevieja is more in line with Valencia with 31 degrees predicted.