A total of 34 people have lost their lives in traffic accidents this Easter in Spain, the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) has confirmed.

This is an increase of seven people compared to the 2022 Easter period and the largest number of victims in the last eight years.

The two most fatal casualties took place in the Galician province of Lugo, where four young people died and in Cantabria, in an accident in which three people lost their lives. The driver involved in the second accident had consumed alcohol and also tested positive for drugs.

This year, there have been a total of 231 fatal accidents in which 258 people have died.