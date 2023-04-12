TWO GRANADA province gangs have been accused of duping dozens of families- mainly from Brazil- with fake promises of turning their sons into top football players.

Two soccer school bosses were among 11 people arrested as well as teachers who falsely certified attendance at educational establishments and a solicitor who presided over residency applications that were not followed through.

Wealthy foreign families were targeted by two independently-operated scams based in towns which have not been disclosed by the Policia Nacional.

The soccer schools had a signing-on fee of €5,000 followed by monthly payments of between €1,500 and €1,700.

The Policia Nacional said each family was stung for between €5,000 and €10,000.

The fees were meant to pay for football school tuition as well food, accommodation and paperwork for the players to get residency in Spain.

Private health insurance, travel, and school education also came as part of the package.

There were bogus promises of scouts attending training sessions which could lead to an opportunity to be signed up by clubs in the Granada area.

Nearly 70 teenagers and men aged between 16 and 23 were recruited and they ended up living in cramped housing with minimal food and nobody getting residency papers.

30 people stayed in two properties provided by one of the schools.

Once their tourist visas expired, the erstwhile soccer stars were forced to return to their native countries, though the police believe some have stayed on illegally in Spain.

Investigations are continuing in the anticipation of more scammed families coming to light.