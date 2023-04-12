King Felipe VI of Spain is set to visit Ronda on April 19th to celebrate the 450th anniversary of the Real Maestranza de Caballería de Ronda.

The RMR is an institution that was originally created in 1573 as a cavalry training school by order of the current king’s forebear and namesake, King Felipe II.

While previously the school focused on the defence of the realm, now its main pursuits are the promotion of culture and heritage.

It also manages the town’s bullring and museum space and offers the use of its library, as well as carrying out social schemes in the area.

Details of the visit have not been released by the Maestranza or the Casa Real household, but it is expected that Queen Letizia will not be accompanying the King.

The Real Maestranza has organised a range of activities for the king in order to mark the anniversary.

They are intended to highlight their current work, which includes conservation, dissemination and investigation of historical and archival heritage, cultural promotion and horse riding teaching.

