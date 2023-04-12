ANDALUCIA’S regional parliament will today debate the first ever law in Spain that will cover flamenco.

The aim of the legislation, which has been making its way through the assembly for the last seven months, is to establish a framework that will protect and conserve the artform, as well as its promotion as a regional cultural asset.

If approved, the law will also legally define concepts such as flamenco or peña, which are the places where the music and dance are usually performed, as well as incorporating the study of flamenco into school curriculums, according to a report from radio network Cadena SER.

Flamenco peñas themselves are reported to have welcomed the text of the draft law, and are also said to be hopeful that financing will soon follow as part of a strategic plan.

Andalucia is the home of flamenco, a musical style that includes singing and instruments such as the guitar, castanets, the cajon and hand clapping. It is also characterised by its dancing, and has become a symbol of Spain the world over.

For Spaniards, however, the genre can often be overlooked and considered something that is for tourists, despite it being so closely associated with Spanish identity.

In November 2010, flamenco was declared one of the Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity.

Read more: