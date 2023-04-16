3 bedroom Villa for sale in Denia with pool - € 275,000

General details: Built: 2006. Plot: 500 sqm Villa: 151 sqm Location: Denia area, Monte Pego. Room details: Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 3, Kitchen: 1, Living dining room: 1, Covered terrace: 1, Pool: private, 8 x 4m, Parking: Carport, Heating: Air conditioning hot and cold and log burner. Characteristics: Quality: very good, Condition: very good, Furniture: included, Views: very good, sea and valley, Garden: very good, Sun placement: very good, Ambiance: very quiet, Privacy: very private, Landscape: incline, Steps: no. Extras: Air conditioning, Log burner, Alarm… See full property details