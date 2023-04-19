Spain’s Former King Juan Carlos I will arrive in the country around midday today after flying from London in a private jet.

This is the second time the King Emeritus returns to Spain since fleeing to Abu Dhabi in August 2020 after becoming involved in a scandal over a large hidden fortune.

Juan Carlos I will be competing, as he did last year, in a sailing regatta with his boat El Bribon (in English The Naughty) in Sanxenxo in Galicia.

He is expected to arrive in Vigo Airport shortly after midday today in a Bombardier Global 5000 aircraft, a medium-sized plane with a capacity of up to 19 passengers.

The father of King Felipe VI was in London, where it was believed he would be meeting King Charles III. However, the British Royal Family has now confirmed that a meeting never took place.

However, the Spanish former monarch enjoyed his time at Britain’s capital.

A football fan, he was last night at the VIP box at Stamford Bridge to see the victory of Real Madrid against Chelsea.