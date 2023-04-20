3 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Benalmadena with pool garage - € 440,000

Benalmádena, Málaga 3 beds 2 baths € 440,000

Beautiful townhouse in Reserva del Higuerón with stunning views of the sea. Just 1km from the 5-star Higuerón Hilton Resort & Sports Club. They offer a lot of things to do like Padel, Gym with classes, Massages and Spa, Michelin Restaurant, Skybar on the roof and much more. The nearest supermarket is within walking distance just 600 meters. Here you will also find a gas station and a very nice restaurant with the most amazing view. Easy access to the AP-7 with only 15 minutes to the airport and 28 minutes to Marbella. Just 2.8km from Carvajal beach, known as one of the best beaches on… See full property details