THE international seaport of Malaga will welcome 46 cruise ship calls scheduled by 35 different ships this May.

The first day of the month kicked-off with the arrival of three large cruise ships: the Norwegian Breakaway, the Costa Firenze and the Odyssey of the Seas.

The arrival of this trio opened an intense month full of visits by tourist ships. In fact, plenty of big ships will be in town in May, almost one every day.

May is forecast to be Malaga port’s second busiest month in cruise ship traffic and will end, if there are no last minute changes, with a total of 46 cruise ship calls completed by 35 different ships.

According to the data offered by the Port Authority’s the forecast numbers, compared to last season, is significantly higher, both in the number of berths and the number of ships that will make them.

Additionally, for many of the tourist ships scheduled to stop in Malaga waters this month, such as Vista, Viking Saturn, Disney Dream, Marella Voyager and Carnival Venezia, this will be their first port call in the Malaga docks.

