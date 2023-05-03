ANDALUCIAN hotels have registered their best ever results in terms of occupancy over the Labour day break.

All Andalucian provinces have exceeded 75% occupancy of their hotel establishments during the long weekend, with Huelva leading the ranking with 85.7%, followed by Malaga (84%), Cadiz (83.3%), Cordoba (82.1%), Sevilla (80.1%), Granada (79.2%), Jaen (78.6%), and Almeria (75.2%).

With these figures, which exceed the forecasts of the sector and pre-covid figures, ‘the years of uncertainty due to the pandemic are over,’ as assured by the Regional Minister of Tourism, Arturo Bernal.

The long weekend in May is considered, like Easter, a prelude to the summer holidays, so with an average hotel occupancy of 82.1%, and a registered 622,682 overnight stays, the figures ‘predict a good summer season’ in the region, Bernal added.

As for the Andalucian rural establishments, the registered occupancy rate was 53.7% and accounted for 166,000 overnight stays, as detailed by the Regional Ministry of Tourism.

