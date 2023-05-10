A DANGEROUS ‘Blackout Challenge’ offered up on the Tik Tok social media platform caused a teenage boy to be taken to hospital in Cartagena.

The 14-year-old student at the city’s Santa Lucia Institute was in the school courtyard on Tuesday morning waiting to go on an excursion.

Along with a classmate, they took up the challenge that asks participants to stop the oxygen supply to the brain for a few seconds by trying to strangle themselves either with their hands or with the use of ropes or ties.

The task is meant to end before anything ‘serious’ happens and is recorded on a phone before being posted to the social media platform.

Whilst attempting the foolish stunt, the teenager lost consciousness and fell to the ground and hit his head.

Eye-witnesses said the boy started to have convulsions but regained consciousness when paramedics arrived.

He was nevertheless ordered to go to hospital for tests and to be kept under observation.

In May last year, a 13-year-old boy was nearly strangled to death by another classmate in Valencia trying to perform a viral choking challenge.

