MALAGA continues to be committed to offering a host of cultural and sporting events, the most recently awarded is the 2024 World Triathlon Championship Finals.

The Championship finals are positioned as the crown jewel of World Triathlon’s annual calendar and sees world champions crowned for the Elite, U23, Junior and Para triathlon, the Mixed Relay World Championships for U23/Juniors and potentially Para triathlon, as well as Age-Group Standard distance, Age-Group Sprint distance and Age-Group Mixed Relay categories.

The capital of the Costa del Sol will host the event in late summer or early autumn 2024, after the Paris Olympic Games.

“Awarding the 24 Championship Finals to Malaga means a lot for the international federation and also for me, personally,” said World Triathlon President and IOC Member, Marisol Casado.

“The commitment from the Spanish federation to our sport, elevating the organisation of top level triathlon events is just outstanding, and words cannot express how thankful we all are for their commitment.

“The location is just perfect, with warm temperatures, an incredible venue, and a course right through the heart of the city, one of Europe’s best tourist destinations. I am truly convinced that the experience for athletes, volunteers and fans from all over the world will be one to remember.”

For his part, the Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, added: “We are delighted with this decision, which consolidates our city, the whole province and the Costa del Sol region, as one of the best destinations in the world for sport and tourism, and I am sure that the city will prove that right. We are ready to welcome triathletes from all over the world and give them the best experience ever.”

