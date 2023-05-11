ONE of the Royal Caribbean’s oldest cruise ships, the ‘Enchantment of the Seas,’ has completed its first port call in Malaga.

Executing a 15-day transatlantic voyage starting in New York and ending in the Roman port of Civitavecchia, the Enchantment of the Seas, which docked yesterday, May 10 at the north quay of the Levante maritime station, stands out for being one of the oldest ships in the current Royal Caribbean fleet.

Forming part of a series of six ships that were built between 1995 and 1998, the Enchantment of the Seas was the fourth of these luxury cruise ships to be constructed.

With an initial cost of €255 million, the Enchantment of the Seas was manufactured at the Finnish shipyard Kvaerner Masa-Yards and began its maiden voyage on July 13 1997.

Positioned mainly in Caribbean waters, and sailing from North American ports, this vision-class cruise ship operated by Royal Caribbean International is a much smaller ship than some of the newer vessels in the Royal Caribbean fleet, but did undergo a lengthening in June 2005.

Furthermore, Enchantment of the Seas, together with her sister ship, Grandeur of the Seas, were the first two major cruise ships to be equipped with a Dynamic Positioning System, a computer-controlled system to automatically maintain a vessel’s position and heading by using its own propellers and thrusters.

Of the six Royal Caribbean cruise ships to be built in the late 90s, the veteran Enchantment of the Seas is the last one to debut in the port of the Capital of the Costa del Sol, 26 years after its construction.

Whilst onboard, passengers can enjoy culinary classes, game shows, sports competitions, wine tastings, shopping, mini golf, and much much more.

