THREE Andalucian cities have made the cut as cities with the best quality of life in Spain according to Forbes.

The capital of the Costa del Sol, together with the capital of Andalucia, Sevilla, and the typically Moorish city of Cordoba have been included in a recent publication by Forbes magazine outlining the 15 Spanish cities with the best quality of life.

The list is headed by Vigo, with Cordoba in fifth place, followed by Malaga in sixth place and Sevilla closing the top 10.

Factors taken into consideration to compile this ranking of Spanish cities which offer the best quality of life included: hours of sunshine, safety, urban transport and mobility, health services, culture, leisure and sport, air pollution, housing costs and job opportunities.

With 6 points above the average, Vigo was rated as the city with the best quality of life in Spain, standing out for its commitment to environmental sustainability, education and safety.

The complete list is as follows:

1. Vigo

2. Zaragoza

3. Bilbao

4. Valladolid

5. Cordoba

6. Malaga

7. Valencia

8. Gijón

9. Alicante

10. Sevilla

11. Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

12. Murcia

13. Palma

14. Barcelona

15. Madrid

READ MORE: