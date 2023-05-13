2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benahavis with pool garage - € 274,000

Benahavís, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 274,000

2 bedroom apartment in Benahavís. New apartment ready for delivery. The newly built development offers turnkey homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms with large terraces, garage and storage room, included in the price, in a private urbanization. The complex is completed with a swimming pool and large green areas. Kitchen furnished with contemporary furniture and countertop made of compact material, as well as electrical appliances. The houses have an aerothermal air conditioning system and underfloor heating in bathrooms. It is located in Benahavís, in the heart of the Costa del Sol, a typical… See full property details