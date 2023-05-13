IT just might be a musical wet dream for aficionados of 90’s Brit Pop and 80’s guitar synth.

Mighty titans Blur and New Order are set to perform on the same stage on the same night at this year’s Primavera Sound festival.

While New Order defined the 1980s for many, Blur performed a similar trick for the 1990s. Both are known for their genre and era-defining hits, such as Coffee & TV – which made a nation fall in love with a milk carton – to the groundbreaking Blue Monday.

They will hit the stage first in Barcelona on the first night of the festival on Thursday June 1, and then repeat the show for lovers of good music in Madrid a week later on June 8.

Not got your fill of 80s and 90s legends? Depeche Mode perform the following night.

READ MORE: