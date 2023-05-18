THE best Spanish athlete of all time, Rafael Nadal, will hold a press conference later today, Thursday May 18, after reports surfaced claiming he is set to miss the 2023 French Open.

The 36-year-old will ‘inform about his participation’ at Roland Garros at the news conference, which will be held at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca at 4pm today.

The Spaniard has not recovered in time from the psoas injury he sustained at the Australian Open and everything suggests he will miss the French event for the first time since 2004.

In a statement released by Nadal’s PR team, it was confirmed that Spain’s most loved sportsman would soon discuss whether he will play the French Open.

“Rafa Nadal will hold a press conference tomorrow at 4pm (3pm UK) at the Rafa Nadal Academy by MoviStar to inform about his participation in Roland Garros. If he plays or not and the reasons either way will only be communicated tomorrow,” it read.

Nadal has won a joint-record 22 Grand Slam men’s singles titles, including a record 14 French Open titles, with his first Roland Garros triumph coming on his debut appearance in 2005.

He holds an astonishing 112-3 record across 18 appearances at the French Grand Slam.

READ MORE: