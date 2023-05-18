THE drastic drop in temperatures has arrived in Sierra Nevada in the form of snow.

Footage of the Sierra Nevada summit shows Granada’s mountain peaks capped with a white blanket.

Images which have been shared by Storm Malaga on twitter.

Lluvia, tormentas, granizo y… ¡NIEVE! Las cumbres más altas de #SierraNevada vuelven a teñirse de blanco. pic.twitter.com/iNs6wWRZq1 — Storm Málaga (@Storm_Malaga) May 17, 2023

The precipitation that has dusted Sierra Nevada in a fine layer of white snow has reached other parts of the province in the form of rain and hail.

Meanwhile, parts of Malaga, specifically, Antequera and Ronda are under alert for storms.



Spain’s National Met Office, AEMET, has activated the yellow warning in these two areas due to the risk of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

