Finca/Country House for sale in Batea - € 64,000

Batea, Tarragona 0 beds 0 baths € 64,000

Finca with a total area of 198.900 m2 (19.89 hectares), located about 9 kilometers from the village of Maella and about 12 kilometers from the village of Batea. There is a mas with a total area of 92 m2, divided over two floors, so 46 m2 per floor. The walls of the building are in good condition. 32.900 m2 of the property is planted with almond trees and there are olive trees on 24.600 m2 of the land. Both are in full production. The remaining 141.400 m2 is private forest with pine trees and shrubs. There is a water connection next to the finca, to which the finca could be connected. The… See full property details