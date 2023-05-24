MALAGA’S Michelin-starred gastronomy will come together for a special occasion.

Seven Michelin-starred chefs from Málaga will meet at Civitas Puerto Banus on June 18 to showcase Malaga’s cuisine in the third edition of the culinary event Unidos, in which they will offer a tasting menu with each of the specialities of the haute cuisine restaurants represented.

Participating in this gastronomic spectacle will be Benito Gómez, from Bardal with two Michelin stars; Mario Cachinero, from Skina with another two; the starred Jose Carlos García from Jose Carlos Garcia Restaurante; Mauricio Giovanini, from Messina with one star; Diego Gallegos, from Sollo and Fernando Villasclaras, from El Lago with another star respectively; and Diego del Rio, from Boho Club.

The seven chefs will prepare an exclusive menu in which each chef will contribute two dishes representative of their cuisine, an appetizer and a main course.

During the gala dinner, David Palomar, one of the leading exponents of traditional flamenco, will offer his new show Universo Cadiz, a first class staging that will bring the audience closer to Andalucian art through music and dance, together with Malaga’s exceptional gastronomy.

READ MORE:

Beach bar in Spain’s Malaga awarded ‘Best Chiringuito 2022’ by prestigious gastronomy magazine

FOOD: The 10 cities in Spain with the best free tapas