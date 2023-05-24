TWO PSOE candidates have been detained for allegedly buying votes in Mojacar (Almeria) for the May 28 local elections.

Francisco Flores and Cristobal Vizcaino, second and fifth in the PSOE list for Mojacar council, have been detained this morning (Wednesday May 24).

The two politicians, along with five neighbours, are accused of electoral fraud.

“The detentions have been the last part of an investigation that has been undertaken for some time now. We have registered 10 properties and the arrested are accused of electoral fraud,” a Guardia Civil spokesman told the Olive Press.

It has been reported that a bag with 200 votes has been found in a registered flat owned by a historical PSOE leader.

It has also been published that the operation started after a resident, who was allegedly affected by the scheme, filed a complaint.

The Olive Press spoke to a PSOE member who is helping with the campaign.

“The party is now discussing a course of action. They are all devastated.”

Spanish media reported that the two detained members have been expelled from PSOE, but our source denies this.

“We are waiting for more information from the police and the court and no decisions will be made until then”.

The news came a day after the Olive Press exclusively published another scandal exposing the PP candidate for mayor of Mojacar.

Francisco ‘Fran’ Garcia allegedly misused municipality funds to benefit his father’s business

