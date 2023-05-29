MALAGA Airport is the main gateway for millions of tourists to Andalucia every year, but is also a great starting point for travellers looking to connect with the rest of the world.

It is now possible to travel from the Costa del Sol to more destinations than before, without having to make a stopover.

Malaga has up to 33 different destinations in terms of countries and no less than 141 cities spread across all of them.

Spain and the UK top the leaderboard for routes offered by a total of 58 airlines, including well-known companies such as Ryanair and Easyjet, which will link the Costa del Sol to the world via 141 direct flights this summer including the following destinations:

– Germany: Baden Baden, Berlin, Bremen, Cologne/Bonn, Dortmund, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Memmingen, Munich, Nuremberg, Paderborn/Lippstadt and Stuttgart.

– Austria: Vienna

– Belgium: Antwerp, Brussels, Liège and Ostend-Bruges

– Bulgaria: Sofia

– Spain: A Coruña, Asturias, Barcelona, Bilbao, Ceuta, Gran Canaria, Ibiza, Lanzarote, Madrid, Melilla, Palma de Mallorca, San Sebastián, Santander, Santiago, Tenerife, Valencia, and Vitoria.

– Denmark: Aalborg, Aarhus , Billund and Copenhagen

– Netherlands: Amsterdam, Eindhoven and Rotterdam

– United Kingdom: Berdeen, Belfast, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Manchester, Bristol, Cardiff, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Exeter, Glasgow, Isle of Man, Jersey, Leeds/Bradford, London, Liverpool, Newcastle, Newquay, Southampton/Eastleigh and Southend

– Canada: Montreal

– Croatia: Zagreb

– Egypt: Luxor

– Estonia: Tallinn

– Italy: Bologna, Milan, Naples, Pisa, Rome, Treviso-Sant’Angelo and Turin

– Israel: Tel Aviv

– Luxembourg: Luxembourg

– Latvia: Riga

– Lithuania: Vilnius

– Morocco: Casablanca, Fez, Marrakech, Nador, Rabat, Tangier and Tetouan

– Hungary: Budapest

– France: Bordeaux, Deauville, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Paris and Toulouse

– Romania: Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca

– Czech Republic: Prague

– Serbia: Belgrade

– Switzerland: Basel, Geneva and Zurich

– Sweden: Stockholm, Gothenburg and Vaxjo

– Norway: Bergen, Haugesund, Oslo, Stavangerc, Trondheim

– Ireland: Cork, Dublin, Knock and Shannon

– Poland: Kraków, Gdansk/Rebiechowo, Katowice/Pyrzowice, Warsaw, Wroclaw

– Turkey: Istanbul

– Finland: Helsinki and Tampere

– Lithuania: Kaunas

– Iceland: Keflavík

– Portugal: Lisbon and Porto

READ MORE: