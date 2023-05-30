RESERVOIR levels in Andalucia continue to fall despite a number of heavy rainfalls around the region.

They sit at 27.2% of storage capacity, or 0.4% below a week ago, while they are at half the level of a decade ago when they sat at 64% in late May.

Malaga’s levels lie at 33% (down 0.3% on last week) with key reservoirs, such as Lake Vinuela (10% full) remaining at a critical level.

Sevilla’s reservoirs are 29% full, Jaen’s at 25%, Granada’s at 27% and Cordoba’s at just 18%.

The worst affected are in Almeria where levels sit at just over 11%.

The region is currently suffering the worst drought for 30 years, with Junta Environment minister Ramon Fernandez describing the situation as ‘dramatic’ for the economy, employment, and residents.

Spain’s weather agency (AEMET) said the region needs ‘at least one more month of rainfall’ to reverse the drought crisis.

Fortunately, the current unstable weather is set to bring storms and heavy rainfall to scattered areas for the next week or two.