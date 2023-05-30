A STUCK climber has been rescued with a helicopter in Cavall Bernat mountain area in Pollenca (Mallorca).
The 35-year-old woman was in a precarious situation and at risk of fall, according to the Guardia Civil.
“She was trapped in a vertical wall at great height,” an officer said.
Guardia’s mountain rescue unit arrived at the area in a helicopter in order to save her life.
Two agents descended with a rope towards the steep spot where the climber was, raising her to the vehicle.
The rescued adventurer, who did not present any injuries, was taken to a safe area.
Read more:
- Dog trained to search for people in critical areas presented by Guardia Civil in Baleares
- Tourists consume over half the water in some areas of the Balearic Islands
- Man imprisoned for alleged violent robbery in a hotel in Cala Millor (Mallorca)