3 bedroom Villa for sale in Santa Susanna - € 318,500

Santa Susanna, Barcelona 3 beds 2 baths € 318,500

Beautiful villa between the sea and the mountains on the coast of Barcelona. If you want to live in a unique enclave, surrounded by nature and within walking distance of the beach and close to all services, this is your opportunity. It is in perfect condition, ready to move in and of recent construction. Spacious living room with fireplace and direct access to a magnificent garden, where you can enjoy pleasant evenings on the covered porch. Separate kitchen equipped with ceramic hob and oven, separate laundry. Three large bedrooms Two complete bathrooms, one with bathtub and one with shower…. See full property details