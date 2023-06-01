A WOMAN is in a special unit of a Basque Country hospital with symptoms compatible with an Ebola infection.

She is currently awaiting test results to confirm whether or not she has Ebola.

If confirmed, it would be the second case after that of the Galician nurse Teresa Romero, who contracted and overcame the disease in 2014.

The woman was admitted to the High Biological Security Unit of the Donostia University Hospital in San Sebastian in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The regional health department said she had recently returned from a trip to the Central African Republic and is in a stable condition.

The Donostia Hospital is one of seven Spanish hospitals that have a unit with special high security and isolation resources for the treatment of Ebola.

Ebola is a serious and potentially fatal viral disease caused by the eponymous virus.

It is characterised by high fever, severe weakness, muscle and headache pain, as well as internal and external bleeding.

Ebola has a mortality rate of about 50%, which in some outbreaks has ranged from 25% to 90%, depending on circumstances and response.

It is transmitted to humans through wild animals and can then be transmitted between people.

READ MORE: